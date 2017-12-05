× Dog owners face penalties for leaving tethered dogs outside in freezing cold

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania dog owners now face fines or jail time if they leave tethered dogs outside in the freezing cold for an extended period of time.

Earlier this year, Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill that states dogs can not be left tethered outside for more than 30 minutes if the temperature drops below 32 degrees. In addition, the law requires there is a sanitary shelter for pets to stay dry and maintain a normal body temperature.

Officials encourage people to contact authorities if they see any cases of animal neglect.