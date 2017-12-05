× Elizabethtown man to serve 4-8 years in prison for DUI crash that killed his passenger

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 37-year-old Elizabethtown man will serve 4 to 8 years in prison for his role in a February crash that killed a 28-year-old woman on Interstate 283, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Brian Custis, 37, of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, manslaughter, and related offenses. He was driving drunk on the night of Feb. 4, when his Cadillac left the Toll House Road Exit of I-283 and struck two trees.

Brittany Elizabeth Corsnitz, 28, a passenger in Custis’ vehicle, died at the scene. Police estimate that Custis’ car was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour at the time of impact. The car was completely destroyed.

Custis sustained serious injuries in the crash and was still in an ankle cast at the time of his sentencing, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said in its release announcing the sentence.

When issuing the sentence, Judge John F. Cherry expressed frustration with the sentencing guidelines, saying they didn’t adequately address the loss of human life.

Custis, the judge noted, has a history of drug convictions from Baltimore. He also noted that a woman at the bar with Custis and Corsnitz begged him not to drive.

During the sentencing hearing, Custis began reading a letter expressing his remorse, but was overcome with emotion and unable to finish. His lawyer, Amanda Batz, finished reading the letter.

Custis had planned to marry Corsnitz.

Corsnitz is the second person Custis has killed while driving. Virginia State Police charged him with reckless driving in the death of Najdi Hicham, 45, a tow truck driver who was working on the outer loop of I-495 in Fairfax County in 2014.