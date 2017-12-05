× Embattled Rep. John Conyers to step down Tuesday

Embattled Rep. John Conyers said he’ll step down from his seat in Congress Tuesday and publicly endorsed his son to replace him once he leaves Capitol Hill.

Conyers, who spoke for the first time since returning to his home district amid allegations of sexual harassment, made the comments on the Mildred Gaddis radio show in Detroit.

“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” he said, calling in from a local hospital.