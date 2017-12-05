× Exelon will test Three Mile Island emergency warning sirens Thursday

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP— Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Three Mile Island Generating Station Thursday at approximately 12:15 p.m, the company announced Tuesday.

This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year, the company says.

The Three Mile Island emergency warning siren system consists of 96 sirens located in parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties that are located within a 10-mile radius of Three Mile Island.