× Fairview Township police investigating several reports of stolen Christmas decorations

NEW CUMBERLAND, Cumberland County — Fairview Township police are investigating several reports of stolen Christmas decorations in the Green Lane Farms and Green Lane Manor neighborhoods.

According to police, incidents have been reported on Green Lane Drive, Equus Drive, Yellow Breeches Drive, and Oak Drive. The thieves appear to be targeting a wide variety of decorations, police say.

Police urge residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.