× Four people sentenced to state prison for heroin-dealing operations

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four people were recently sentenced to state prison for separate heroin-dealing operations.

The following pleaded guilty to felony drug-dealing counts and were sentenced recently:

– Josue Ramos-Villanueva, 39, of Lititz Avenue, was sentenced to 2 to 7 years in prison.

– Teewon Weah, 25, of Millersville, was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison.

– Lamont Pitts, 40, of Columbia Avenue, was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison.

– Jasmine Ruiz, 31, of East New Street, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 8 years in prison.

The four were charged after making heroin sales under police surveillance.