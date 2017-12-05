× Fugitive suspect in Harrisburg fatal shooting apprehended in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — The man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in Harrisburg on Nov. 25 was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Tuesday in Johnstown, according to Harrisburg police.

Derrick Lorenzo Butler, 30, will be transported to Dauphin County to be arraigned on charges of homicide and person not to possess a firearm, police say.

Butler is accused of shooting Jashun Patton, of Philadelphia, on the 1800 block of State Street. Patton was found inside a residence on the block, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.