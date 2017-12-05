Harrisburg annual tree lighting ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The annual tree lighting ceremony took place in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the Atrium of the MLK Government Center. This year's tree theme is "peace on earth - peace at home."

According to Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse, the theme reflects what the city stands for saying, "We have great diversity in the city of Harrisburg. We have all of the major faith traditions here celebrating the holidays and all uniting on the common message of peace and how we can work together to achieve that in Harrisburg."

Giant Foods donated the 26 foot tree as a gift to the city in December of 2014 during Mayor Eric Papenfuse's first year in office.