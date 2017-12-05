Harrisburg shooting victim’s father: ‘My life is destroyed completely’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Harrisburg man.

Although police have not released an identity, the man's father identified the shooting victim to FOX43 as Jorge Guillen, Jr.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of 16th and Berryhill in the city's South Allison Hill neighborhood. Police spent more than an hour combing for evidence through leaf piles and puddles of water, even using the spotlights from a fire truck to aid their search.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jorge Guillen, Sr. came to the scene to light candles for his son and spoke to FOX43 about him.

"My life is destroyed completely," Guillen, Sr. said. "I hope these guys [are] in custody pretty soon, that way they don't hurt anybody [sic] else. Those kind of people should be locked up forever; that way they don't hurt nobody else anymore [sic]."

Guillen, Sr. says he had spoken to his son for the last time about an hour before he says his son was shot, just to check up on each other. Guillen, Jr. was on his way to pick up his girlfriend, and they were in a car on 16th and Berryhill when the shooting happened, his father said.

Both father and son were neighborhood residents, but lived separately. Neighbors went to Guillen, Sr.'s home to tell him about the shooting moments after it happened, he said.

When Guillen, Sr. went to the scene, people told him his son was at Holy Spirit Hospital, so he went there, only to find out his son had died. The police have not spoken to him yet, he told FOX43.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police or submit a tip here.