Here are seven tips to avoid getting scammed by fake holiday charities

HARRISBURG — The holiday season is a time of selflessness and giving for many people, but it’s also the most wonderful time of the year for unscrupulous scammers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, working in conjunction with the Department of State, has issued some warning signs for holiday charity scams and advice on how to avoid them.

“Charity scams occur all year long, but unfortunately criminals may be more active during the holiday season when they know you are eager to share with those in need,” Secretary of Banking and Securities Robin L. Wiessmann said in a release accompanying the announcement. “Being well-informed about this and other scams that see an uptick near the holidays can help prevent you from losing your hard-earned money and allow you to instead focus on what is truly important during this time of year.”

Here are how these scams work:

Fake charities often use names similar to those of well-known organizations (for example: Six Golden Rings Relief Fund vs. Five Golden Rings Relief Fund).

Victims may be contacted directly by email (something real charities only do with existing stakeholders), phone, or by a “volunteer” going door-to-door.

Charity scams can also be vehicles for identity theft by directing victims to bogus websites where they provide personal and financial information along with their “donation.”

“The Department of State is dedicated to our job of helping to prevent charities fraud,” Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said. “The information we provide allows all Pennsylvanians to make informed decisions about donating.”

Here are Seven Tips to Prevent Charity Grinches From Stealing Your Giving Spirit (and Money):