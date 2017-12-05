× ‘Hey, Alexa: I want a MTO’: Sheetz offers new, voice-activated ordering for Amazon device

So, you’re at home, you’re hungry and you’ve got a hankering for some Sheetz grub.

Sure, you could drive to the nearest store and order your food on-site, but navigating that touch screen could cost you valuable seconds.

What to do?

Well, if you have a Sheetz online ordering account and an Alexa-enabled device in your home, your problems are solved.

Sheetz announced Tuesday that customers can now order their favorite Made-to-Order food without even getting up from the couch. Sheetz created a new skill for Alexa, which is now available, using interactive voice-activated technology to enable customers to place an order by using just their voice.

“We could not be more excited to bring this next generation of innovation to our customers and industry,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies for Sheetz. “From the inception of our MTO menu more than thirty years ago, to the introduction of touch-screen ordering in 1993, to the launch of the voice activated ordering today, our goal has always been to continue to innovate and reinvent ourselves in order to provide the ultimate convenience to our customers.”

Here’s how voice-activated ordering works:

First, log into your account on the Sheetz website and select your favorite order and saved store for pickup.

Then, search for and enable the Sheetz ordering skill through any Alexa-enabled device or Alexa App.

Say: “Alexa, Start Sheetz”, or “Alexa, Order My Favorite From Sheetz”

Let Alexa guide you the rest of the way

Ordering through the Sheetz skill for Alexa is now available at all of Sheetz’s 564 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the company says.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0723HGVBV.