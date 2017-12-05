Holiday fun can be had in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The holiday season is in full swing, and you can celebrate in Hershey!

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane is open daily beginning December 8. You can stop by the park to visit Santa, see reindeer, and enjoy select rides. There is even a new entertainment show.

If you enjoy driving by Christmas Lights, Hershey Sweet Lights offers two-miles of lights that you can view from the comfort of your car.

The Hershey Bears season is in full swing, and the team has games at the GIANT Center on Wednesday, December 13 and Saturday, December 16.

If you’re looking for holiday entertainment, Hershey can offer that and more in December.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: the Musical” will be at Hershey Theatre on December 6-9.

The next weekend, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will be at the GIANT Center on December 15 and 17 respectively.

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour hits the Hershey Theatre on December 21, followed by Straight No Chaser on December 23.

There’s even noteworthy shows after Christmas, as the WWE Live Holiday Tour and Jeff Dunham crash the GIANT Center on December 29, and December 21 respectively.

For more information, you can visit the Hershey Entertainment website here.