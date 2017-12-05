× Jonestown man accused of stealing jewelry from his parents, selling it to gold dealer

LEBANON — A 31-year-old Jonestown man is charged with one count of receiving stolen property after police say he stole several items of jewelry and firearms from his parents and sold the jewelry to a gold dealer.

Eric Williams Drupp Jr., of the first block of West Market Street, allegedly stole the items from his parents in September. His father told police that Drupp is estranged from his family.

On Oct. 4, police received a list of items that Drupp allegedly sold to Ken’s Gold Mine, a jewelry dealer located at the 800 block of Quentin Road in Lebanon. The jewelry was sold on May 30, May 31 and June 5, police say.

On Nov. 20, the victim reviewed photos of the jewelry sold to Ken’s Gold Mine, according to police. The victim identified several items, including a $150 gold anniversary band set, a $450 sterling silver mother’s ring, a $20 turquoise ring, a $400 gold wedding ring set, a $650 sterling silver engagement ring set, a $400 bracelet with pearls, and a $250 bracelet with clovers. The total estimated value of the items was $2,320, police say.

An arrest warrant for Drupp was filed on Nov. 3, according to police.