Lancaster man accused of stealing several packages from porches

LANCASTER — A 54-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing packages from a victim’s porch, according to Lancaster police.

Police believe the suspect, Jose Colon-Rodriguez, of the 700 block of Stevens Ave., is responsible for three other reported thefts of a similar nature and may be responsible for other, unreported incidents.

Colon-Rodriguez was apprehended after police patrolling the 300 block of West Orange Street Monday night saw him being chased by a victim, who told police he caught Colon-Rodriguez attempting to steal a package from his porch.

Colon-Rodriguez allegedly discarded items as the victim pursued him, the victim told police.

Officers took up the chase and located Colon-Rodriguez hiding in the rear yard of a residence on the 300 block of West Orange Street. After Colon-Rodriguez was in custody, police retraced the route of the chase and recovered a duffel bag containing suspected stolen packages, police say.

Colon-Rodriguez was also found to be in possession of heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia after his arrest, according to police. He was transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station while officers continued their investigation.

Police accompanied the victim to his home on the 400 block of West Orange Street, where the victim showed them surveillance video of Colon-Rodriguez entering their porch area after opening a closed gate. Colon-Rodriguez was seen with a duffel bag slung around his neck and shoulders. The video showed Colon-Rodriguez attempting to steal an item before the victim confronted him, initiating the pursuit, police say.

The victim told police that a package had been stolen from their porch on Dec. 1. That crime was also reported to police.

Colon-Rodriguez allegedly admitted to being responsible for both thefts from the home on the 400 block of West Orange Street when he was interviewed at the police station. He also allegedly admitted to stealing a package from a porch on the 800 block of East Orange Street — a theft that was reported to police on Nov. 30.

Police filed three criminal complaints against Colon-Rodriguez: One for the alleged theft at the 800 block of East Orange Street on Nov. 30, and one each for the two thefts from the home on the 400 block of West Orange Street on Dec. 1 and Dec. 4.

In all, Colon-Rodriguez is charged with three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, three counts of Possessing the Instruments of Crime, two counts of Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime, and one count each of Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Colon-Rodriguez was committed to Lancaster County Prison on a Detainer from Lancaster County Adult Probation. He is awaiting preliminary arraignment, police say. Bail information is not yet available.

Police recovered items that were suspected to have been stolen in other package thefts and were not able to be tracked to previously reported thefts.

If you suspect that a package delivery was stolen from your home/porch, please call 717-664-1180 to have police respond to your home to take a report.