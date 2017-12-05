× Lebanon City, United Way to help those resettling from Puerto Rico to Lebanon area

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The city of Lebanon and United Way are working together to centralize and streamline a process for individuals resettling from the island of Puerto Rico to the Lebanon area.

Following the September 20 landfall of Hurricane Maria, Lebanon — which has a large Puerto Rican population — has seen an increased number of children enrolled within the school system.

Dr. Arthur Abrom, the school district’s superintendent, reported that over 200 students have arrived since the hurricane’s landfall. The influx led to greater class sizes and an English Language Learner program stretched beyond capacity.

To find a solution for the families affected by the hurricane, Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello and United Way CEO Kenny Montijo held a community forum Tuesday.

The forum was attended by more than 60 community leaders and representatives. The discussion centered around awareness as well as strategies for increased collaboration between schools, government, employers, and non-profit services.

Individuals and families who have recently relocated to the area from Puerto Rico are encouraged to reach out to the 2-1-1 human services hotline by dialing “2-1-1” from any phone. Bilingual support is available 24/7 and will assist families looking to connect with services in Lebanon County.