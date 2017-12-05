× Lower Paxton Township, Derry Police Departments partner in No Shave November pledge to raise money for child abuse prevention

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Lower Paxton Township and Derry Township Police Department partnered to raise money for the Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Fund.

The Police Departments supported the fund, which aides child abuse prevention programs in the area, with a No Shave November pledge.

The departments raised $3,450.

The pictured officers were some of the participants.