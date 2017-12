DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday after fleeing police.

Michael Turner is charged with fleeing and eluding police, tampering with physical evidence, driving under suspension and other summary traffic offenses.

Turner fled into the city of Harrisburg while Steelton Police were attempting to initiate a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Front Street, police say.

He eventually stopped in the area of Hanover and Cameron Streets, police add.