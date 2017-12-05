× New immigration, gun charges filed against illegal immigrant acquitted in Kate Steinle trial

Federal officials filed a new set of immigration and gun charges against Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the illegal immigrant found not guilty last week in the murder of Kate Steinle.

Zarate was acquitted of first and second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. He was also found not guilty by assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He was found guilty of possessing a firearm by a felon.

The illegal immigrant had been released from a San Francisco jail about three months before the shooting, despite a request by federal immigration authorities to detain him for deportation. The case sparked a national debate over illegal immigration and sanctuary cities.

The new charges follow a move Friday by the Department of Justice, who unsealed an amended arrest warrant for Zarate, which included violations related to the charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon, all of which were filed after the defendant’s initial arrest, according to the warrant.

Source: Fox News