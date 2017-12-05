× NFL Week 13: How did our area teams fare?

Week 13 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

REDSKINS 14, COWBOYS 38

The Redskins just can’t find any consistency.

After earning a big win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Washington Redskins played on Thursday Night Football for the second consecutive week, but took a rough loss on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys took a 17-7 lead into halftime, and never looked back, outscoring the Redskins 21-7 in the second half.

QB Kirk Cousins threw for 258 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs, while his counterpart, QB Dak Prescott, tossed 2 TDs.

RB Alfred Morris had one of his best games since RB Ezekiel Elliot‘s suspension went into effect, totaling 127 yards on the ground and a score.

The Redskins are nearly eliminated from the playoffs, and will most likely need to win out to have any chance at the postseason.

The team will continue that quest on the road against the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

STEELERS 23, BENGALS 20

It was a tough game that saw frightening injuries on both sides, but the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to come back after being down 17-3 at halftime to claim the victory.

Two touchdown passes to WR A.J. Green had QB Andy Dalton and the Bengals’ rolling in the first half, but the team would not find the end zone for the remainder of play.

Two QB Ben Roethlisberger touchdown passes in the second half helped lead the comeback charge.

K Chris Boswell was able to give secure his team’s victory with a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Steelers’ LB Ryan Shazier was carted off the field and Bengals’ LB Vontaze Burfict was injured as well.

The Steelers are the top seed in the AFC and will look to continue streaking as they return home to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

LIONS 20, RAVENS 44

The Ravens offense exploded for just the second time all season, as the team hammered the Lions at home on Sunday.

The victory was never in doubt, as Baltimore led 20-0 at halftime, and piled 24 more points on the Lions in the second half.

QB Joe Flacco led the charge with 269 yards through the air and 2 TDs. RB Alex Collins also punched in two scores, and S Eric Weddle returned and interception 45-yards for a touchdown.

The Ravens will look to stay in the playoff hunt as they face the division-leading Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

EAGLES 10, SEAHAWKS 24

The Eagles finally hit another speed bump, falling to the Seahawks on the road on Sunday Night Football.

The team’s offense looked out of sync for most of the game, and a couple of critical calls by the referees hurt the Eagles down the stretch.

QB Carson Wentz fumbled a sure-touchdown at the goal line, which led to the Seahawks taking possession on a touch back.

Wentz threw for 348 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

His counterpart, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, threw for 227 yards and 3 TDs, while evading Philadelphia’s pass pressure all night.

The Eagles will look to rebound and retain their top spot in the NFC as the team travels to Los Angeles to face the Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.