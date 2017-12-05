Olivia’s cooks up Red Thai-curry Salmon served over cauliflower rice

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red Thai-curry Salmon served over cauliflower rice

1 cup Bok Choy - julienned

1/2 cup carrots - sliced

1 cup wild mushrooms - sliced

1/2 cup celery - chopped

1/2 cup onion - chopped

1/2 cup yellow bell peppers - julienned

1 tbsp ginger chopped

1 tbsp garlic chopped

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 springs onions - sliced for garnish

1/2tsp chipotle Peppers puréed

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice

1 lb salmon salmon cut into 3 portions (approx 5 oz each)

1 cup coconut milk

1 tsp red curry paste

Cook the Bok Choy separately by tossing into a pot of boiling salt water for approx 3-4 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Curry:

In wok - start with the coconut oil, onions, ginger, garlic, carrots, peppers, & celery. Cook for 2 minutes on medium heat. Add red curry paste & stir approx 1 minute. Add any remaining seasonings, & coconut milk, stir. Add salmon and Bok Choy and cook until salmon is cooked medium (internal temperature of 130*F). Turn off fire, cover and let sit.

Cauliflower rice :

Wash 1 head cauliflower thoroughly. Cut into 4. Either finely chop or throw into food processor. Pat dry with paper towels to keep crisp. Sauté along w coconut oil, salt, & pepper until tender - approx 3-4mins.

Bring all together by placing the salmon and sauce over the cauliflower. Enjoy!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Gingerbread eggnog

Vodka

Kahlua

Eggnog

Molasses

Ground ginger

Ginger cookie & sugared ginger for garnish

Fill glass w ice, add vodka, kahlua, eggnog, molasses, & ground ginger. Shake. Top w whipped cream, cookie and ginger garnish. Enjoy!

Christmas mimosa

Perfect for your holiday brunch!

Champagne

Orange juice

Cranberry juice

Fresh cranberries

Fresh orange wedges

Rosemary garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add orange juice, cranberry juice, & fresh fruit. Shake. Top off w champagne. Garnish w fresh cranberries & rosemary. Enjoy!