Olivia’s cooks up Red Thai-curry Salmon served over cauliflower rice

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Red Thai-curry Salmon served over cauliflower rice
1 cup Bok Choy - julienned
1/2 cup carrots - sliced
1 cup wild mushrooms - sliced
1/2 cup celery - chopped
1/2 cup onion - chopped
1/2 cup yellow bell peppers - julienned
1 tbsp ginger chopped
1 tbsp garlic chopped
1 tsp curry powder
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/4 springs onions - sliced for garnish
1/2tsp chipotle Peppers puréed
1 tbsp fish sauce
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice
1 lb salmon salmon cut into 3 portions (approx 5 oz each)
1 cup coconut milk
1 tsp red curry paste
Cook the Bok Choy separately by tossing into a pot of boiling salt water for approx 3-4 minutes.
Curry:
In wok - start with the coconut oil, onions, ginger, garlic, carrots, peppers, & celery. Cook for 2 minutes on medium heat. Add red curry paste & stir approx 1 minute. Add any remaining seasonings, & coconut milk, stir. Add salmon and Bok Choy and cook until salmon is cooked medium (internal temperature of 130*F). Turn off fire, cover and let sit.
Cauliflower rice :
Wash 1 head cauliflower thoroughly. Cut into 4. Either finely chop or throw into food processor. Pat dry with paper towels to keep crisp. Sauté along w coconut oil, salt, & pepper until tender - approx 3-4mins.
Bring all together by placing the salmon and sauce over the cauliflower. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
Gingerbread eggnog
Vodka
Kahlua
Eggnog
Molasses
Ground ginger
Ginger cookie & sugared ginger for garnish
Fill glass w ice, add vodka, kahlua, eggnog, molasses, & ground ginger. Shake. Top w whipped cream, cookie and ginger garnish. Enjoy!
Christmas mimosa
Perfect for your holiday brunch!
Champagne
Orange juice
Cranberry juice
Fresh cranberries
Fresh orange wedges
Rosemary garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add orange juice, cranberry juice, & fresh fruit. Shake. Top off w champagne. Garnish w fresh cranberries & rosemary. Enjoy!