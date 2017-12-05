× Orioles FanFest tickets on sale now

BALTIMORE — We’re one step closer to baseball season in Baltimore.

The team announced Monday that Orioles FanFest tickets are on sale now.

Prices:

Adults – $12

Children 14 & under – $6

Seniors 60 & over – $6

The day-long event held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday, January 27 includes player appearances, Kids’ Press Conferences, Q&A sessions, games, autographs, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, and more, the team’s release states.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for season plan members and 11 a.m. for non-season plan members.

Tickets can be found here.