× Pet Pantry will use donations to determine whether medical director has to eat dog food for dinner

LANCASTER — Dr. Bryan Langlois is a man of his word.

That’s why the medical director of Pet Pantry of Lancaster County might have to chow down on dog chow.

When the organization was soliciting funds during Lancaster’s Extraordinary Give event last month, Langlois issued a public promise that he would eat a can of dog food if the Pantry brought in more than $50,000 in donations.

The goal was met, so Langlois was ready to make good on his vow. Some supporters promised to donate money to get him out of eating the dog food, while others said they’d donate to make sure he did it.

So Pet Pantry decided to have a contest where the amount of money raised would decide Langlois’ fate.

Two competing fund pages have been created. One solicits donations from those who want to force Langlois to eat the food; donations to the second page are for those who’d like to see him spared.

Whichever page raises most money by 7 p.m. Friday will dictate what path Langlois must take.

“This whole thing has kind of gone from a fun little joke to something that has taken on a life of its own, but it has been a lot of fun for us here at the Pantry over the last couple of weeks,” Langlois said. “We felt this was the best way to let the people decide what I should do. I know for sure I will be watching the results as they come in very closely.”

Those who want to donate to one of the funds can do so by visiting the following pages:

To spare him from eating the dog food : https://petpantrylc.networkforgood.com/projects/43024-spare-doc-bryan-from-dining-on-dog-food

: https://petpantrylc.networkforgood.com/projects/43024-spare-doc-bryan-from-dining-on-dog-food To make sure he does have to eat it: https://petpantrylc.networkforgood.com/projects/43103-make-doc-eat-his-doggy-dinner

All funds raised through this challenge will go directly to help the Pet Pantry continue to meet the need of animals and their families right here in Lancaster County.

The results of the contest and determination of what Doc must do will be revealed Live on the Pet Pantry’s Facebook Page Friday at 7 p.m.