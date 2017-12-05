× Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier hospitalized after injury

CINCINNATI– Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier was hospitalized with an injury after a hit in the first quarter of the team’s victory.

Shazier, 25, suffered a back injury and underwent a CT scan and MRI to evaluate his condition.

According to the team, Shazier will not require surgery.

Reportedly, Shazier told teammate Vince Williams that he would be “OK” and that he had feeling in his extremities.

Replay of Shazier's injury pic.twitter.com/DWU8u3imn6 — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) December 5, 2017

A number of teammates and fellow NFL players tweeted out their support and prayers for Shazier:

Everyone please send your prayers for my lil bro @RyanShazier That W was for you. Love you bro https://t.co/MUD8Myeztf — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) December 5, 2017

Want to say prayers up for my dog Ryan Shazier man we all praying for you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 God has a plan — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 5, 2017

Sending good vibes brother. Prayers for Ryan Shazier. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 5, 2017