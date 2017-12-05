Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier hospitalized after injury

Posted 5:14 AM, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18AM, December 5, 2017

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after a injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI– Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier was hospitalized with an injury after a hit in the first quarter of the team’s victory.

Shazier, 25, suffered a back injury and underwent a CT scan and MRI to evaluate his condition.

According to the team, Shazier will not require surgery.

Reportedly, Shazier told teammate Vince Williams that he would be “OK” and that he had feeling in his extremities.

A number of teammates and fellow NFL players tweeted out their support and prayers for Shazier:

Related stories