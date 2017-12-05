Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier hospitalized after injury
CINCINNATI– Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier was hospitalized with an injury after a hit in the first quarter of the team’s victory.
Shazier, 25, suffered a back injury and underwent a CT scan and MRI to evaluate his condition.
According to the team, Shazier will not require surgery.
Reportedly, Shazier told teammate Vince Williams that he would be “OK” and that he had feeling in his extremities.
A number of teammates and fellow NFL players tweeted out their support and prayers for Shazier: