Police investigate homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening.

Harrisburg Police responded to the 400 block of South 16th Street at 5:44 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old male lying on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.

The male was transported by EMS to Holy Spirit Hospital where he was later declared dead, police add.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police or submit a tip here.

This story has been updated from its previous version.