× Police investigate possible jumper on I-83 Bridge

HARRISBURG, PA. — Police are investigating reports of a possible jumper on the I-83 Bridge, between Cumberland and Dauphin Counties this afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. from the northbound lanes. A silver car was left parked on the highway. Police were observed looking over the side of the bridge.

State Police say boats are in the water. A witness reported it to 911. County Control says the reports cannot be confirmed at this point but police are investigating.