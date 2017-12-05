× Police searching for Honey Brook man wanted on felony theft charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Honey Brook man who is wanted on felony theft charges.

Frank Marotto, 56, is wanted for felony theft by unlawful taking and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property among other related charges.

On November 22 at 1:40 a.m., Marotto allegedly stole a 26-foot enclosed trailer from the unit block of Clouse Lane in East Earl.

An officer found the trailer on Division Highway at Clouse Lane resting against a utility pole, which had sustained minor damage from the trailer.

Anyone with information on Marotto’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302. When submitting an anonymous tip via the Crimewatch website, please reference Marotto in your submission.