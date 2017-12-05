× Police searching for suspect who allegedly ‘blew up’ mailboxes in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect they believe has blown up multiple mailboxes.

On April 1 and August 20 during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect used small incendiary devices to blow up and destroy mail boxes at multiple locations in Franklin Township.

The suspect was observed on a small CC dirt bike, and is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.