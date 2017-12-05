× Police: Silver bars, coins stolen from Saturday’s Market in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary and theft that occurred at Saturday’s Market in Londonderry Township on November 23.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania State Police report.

State Police say the suspect(s) climbed onto the roof of the market and made way into the establishment by cutting a hole in the roof than lowering a ladder down.

The suspect(s) then entered into a large safe by cutting through layers of steel and concrete. At that point, the suspect(s) stole an undisclosed amount of silver bars and coins, police add.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.