Police: Suspect damages Christmas light display at home near Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are investigating a criminal mischief case in which a suspect or suspects damaged Christmas lights at a home on the 300 block of Coventry Lane Monday.

The homeowner contacted police at 4:29 p.m. to report the damage, which occurred sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. The victim said someone cut one of the electrical cords in the light display.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.