Steelers’ Shazier continues to undergo treatment at Cincinnati hospital; no further word on condition

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains a patient at the UC Health University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he will continue to be monitored and treated by neurosurgery experts until he is cleared to return to Pittsburgh, according to a joint statement issued by Dr. David Okonkwo and Dr. Joseph Cheng, who are spearheading his treatment.

The statement was tweeted by Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten Tuesday afternoon.

Joint statement from Dr. David Okonkwo (UPMC) & Dr. Joseph Cheng (UCMC) on #Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. pic.twitter.com/ou4UkTRvVR — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 5, 2017

Shazier, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after delivering a hit early in Monday night’s 23-20 victory over the Bengals, is expected to undergo additional testing and evaluation over the next 24 to 48 hours, the joint statement says. He is then expected to return to Pittsburgh for further care.

There was no further word on Shazier’s condition.