Steelers' Smith-Schuster, Bengals' Iloka receive 1-game suspensions for helmet-to-helmet hits

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka have each received one-game suspensions for their actions in Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory over Cincinnati Monday night, according to NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Tuesday.

In his letter to Smith-Schuster, Runyan noted that Smith-Schuster violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 7, which prohibits unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture, and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits unsportsmanlike conduct.

Iloka, in Runyan’s view, also violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 7.

Both players will be eligible to return to their teams’ lineups on Dec. 11.

There was no immediate word on whether either player would appeal their suspensions.

