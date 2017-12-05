× Steelton woman charged with animal cruelty under Libre’s Law

STEELTON — A 21-year-old Steelton woman is facing animal cruelty charges under Libre’s Law after police were called to her residence to investigate a report that she was mistreating her dogs.

Essence Arlene Ford, of the 200 block of Elm Street, is charged with Cruelty to Animals, Neglect of an Animal, Failure to Have a Dog Vaccinated, and Failure to Have a Dog Registered.

The incident happened on Nov. 25, police say.

Officers responded to Ford’s home to investigate the report of mistreated dogs. When they arrived, they discovered three dogs tied to a post on the apartment’s staircase. The dogs were in danger of being strangled, because their leashes were tangled, police say. There was also no food or water for the dogs. One food dish was filled with feces, according to police.