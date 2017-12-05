× Tom Ridge discharged from hospital; transferred to rehabilitation facility

AUSTIN, TEXAS– Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge was discharged from Seton Medical Center Austin Tuesday, according to spokesman Steve Aaron.

Ridge, who served as Pennsylvania’s 43rd governor from 1995 to 2001, has been recovering from a heart attack he suffered on November 16 while attending the Republican Governors Association conference.

He will focus on regaining his strength at a rehabilitation facility in Austin.

Ridge offered this statement:

I am making great progress, feeling much better and am looking forward to the rehab which will be an important part of my recovery. I so admire and respect my new Texas friends, but I’m ready to head back north. And they are probably ready to get rid of me! The many medical professionals at Ascension’s Seton Healthcare Family, who looked after me with such care and compassion, will never truly know what they have meant to me and my family. We will be forever grateful.