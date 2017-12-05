× Tracking showers and snow

WET WEATHER: We’ll have a lot of showers this afternoon and evening. Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann tracks them at 4 & 5 P.M. on FOX43, or you can track them any time with our interactive radar. It also has future radar on it. Check it out here. The rain will end between 10 P.M. and 2 A.M. Look for a rain total of a half of an inch.

SUNNIER SKIES: Even though we are sunny tomorrow, it will feel much colder. The rain rolls in with a cold front, so highs reach only the mid 40s tomorrow. Now, for scale, mid 40s are average these days. It gets even colder on a partly sunny Thursday. The high just gets to 40.

WATCHING FRIDAY: A coastal snowstorm just misses us on Friday. But, it does give us cloudy skies. Without the sun, we get to only 38. Southern New Jersey will get some snow out of that coastal storm. Now, I want to watch this storm closely. I could see our model magically bringing this storm more inland as we get closer to Friday. We’ve seen our models do this before and last-minute with coastal storms. If it does, Lancaster and Lebanon Counties would get some snow. As of now, no models show snow for our area and plan on dry weather for now. I just want you to know it’s something we’re watching.

WATCHING THE WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 30s continue all weekend. We’re keeping an eye on the weekend because we have a shot at a dusting of snow at some point. Today, the models downplay that. If we end up getting it, one of our models call for it Saturday night. I’m iffy if we get any snow at all. So, I’d just plan on a pretty cloudy, chilly, and dry weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The cold weather continues. We’ll still have temperatures in the upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson