EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett has the chance to talk with students from the Conestoga Valley School District about the upcoming Holiday Lights event starting this weekend. Times are below:

December 8,9,15,16,22,23,29 and 30th

Show time are: 6:30p, 7:30p and 8:30p

Follow on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CVTSAHolidayLightShow/