Woman facing charges for allegedly attempting to run people over with vehicle after altercation in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges and a warrant has been issued for her arrest after allegedly attempting to run people over with a vehicle during an altercation.

Lauren Devonshire, 23, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endanger another person among other related charges.

On December 4 around 9:35 a.m., Devonshire was involved in an altercation with several individuals along the 100 block of Loop Road in Eden Township.

According to police reports, Devonshire attempted to run the individuals over with a vehicle.

There were no injuries in the incident and Devonshire fled the scene prior to police arrival.