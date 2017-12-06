× 2 charged in quick change scam at grocery store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people face charges following a theft by deception incident.

According to Manheim Township Police, Visan Angel, 24, and Ioan Sava, both of Ukraine, entered a grocery store in the area.

Angel handed the clerk seven $100 bills and requested change in $20 bills. After the clerk returned 35 $20 bills, Angel concealed 15 of them and reported that he changed his mind, the police release states.

Angel returned the smaller amount of $20 bills and obtained the original seven $100 bills, the release adds.

Sava attempted to do the same with another clerk but was unsuccessful.

Angel is charged with theft by deception while Sava faces a charge of criminal attempt at theft by deception, according to the criminal complaint.