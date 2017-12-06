× Cedar Haven nurse aide fired after taunting dementia patient about patient’s dead mother, report says

LEBANON — A nursing assistant at a Lebanon nursing home is accused of taunting a resident with comments about the resident’s mother being dead and recording the resident’s agitated reaction, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The incident happened on August 27 at Cedar Haven, a healthcare facility located on the 500 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The facility reported the incident to the Department of Health on August 28, the department’s report says.

According to the report, the Cedar Haven unnamed nurse aide (identified in the report as Employee 1) taunted the resident until the resident was so agitated that the resident attempted to hit the aide.

The victim was suffering from dementia and depression, the report says.

“Employee 1 then used her cell phone to make a video of the agitated resident,” the Department’s report says.

Two witnesses, identified in the report as Employee 2 and Employee 3 reported that Employee 1 told the resident that the resident’s mother was dead.

“Employee 3 said Employee 1 commented how ‘funny’ the resident’s face was when she told the resident her mother was dead,” the report continues.

According to the Department’s report, the nurse aid initially denied making the video. But after learning that two witnesses reported the abuse, the aide admitted it.

The aide was suspended immediately after the incident and fired once the investigation was concluded, the report says.