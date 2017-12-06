× Coal Township man facing charges after attempting to flee police in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Coal Township man is facing charges after trying to flee police during a traffic stop and being caught in possession of controlled substance contraband.

Richard Fields, 42, is facing fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance or device, and driving while privilege is revoked among other related charges.

On November 28 around 11:40 a.m., police were traveling north on Interstate 83 when they saw a blue 1997 Pontiac Sunfire with expired inspection.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, in which the driver of the vehicle, Fields, was nervous and shaking while speaking.

Fields attempted to lie to the officer and say he had no identification due to being burglarized, but the officer spotted a Tennessee driver’s license in Fields’ vehicle.

At that time, the officer asked Fields to exit the vehicle, but Fields quickly sped away and a pursuit was ensued.

Police clocked Fields at traveling 100 mph, before his vehicle became disabled and stopped on Rathton Road next to York Hospital.

Fields was taken into custody, and was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and other contraband associated with the use of illegal narcotics.

Police found that there was an active arrest warrant for Fields in Connersville, Indiana, and that he had fled police because he did not want to be arrested.

Now, he will face charges.