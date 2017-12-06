× Corey Feldman’s statement naming known Hollywood sexual predators found by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Corey Feldman’s claim that he had given the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office the names of sexual predators in Hollywood during a 1993 investigation into molestation charges against Michael Jackson appears to have been vindicated.

The Sheriff’s Office initially denied Feldman’s claims, saying it had no record of him revealing the information.

But now, according to a FOX News report, that evidence appears to have been found.

Has Corey Feldman been vindicated?

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kelly Hoover told FOX News Tuesday night in an emailed statement that an audio recording of Feldman’s 1993 interview had been found.

“Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff’s Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation,” Hoover’s email read. “In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release.”

FOX News had originally reached out to the Sheriff’s Office in October, but the office denied having any record of his statements.

Feldman, 46, had claimed in a Today Show interview with Matt Lauer that he “sat down and I gave them names. They’re on record. They have all this information.”

The “Stand By Me” star has launched a campaign to raise $10 million in order to make a movie about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.