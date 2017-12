LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Snyder Road in North Londonderry Township for a reported fire.

Power lines have been downed in the fire, causing an additional issues.

There have been no injuries reported.

There is no word on the extent of the damage at this time.

The Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate the cause.

