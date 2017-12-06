× Cumberland County Electronics Recycling Center to pursue illegal dumpers, issues reminder to residents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Cumberland County Electonics Recycling Center will be pursuing some illegal dumpers and is issuing a reminder to the public to not leave your items at the center during non-operating hours.

The center is under 24-hour video surveillance and the illegal dumpers are being pursued by local police.

New operating hours for the center took effect in November.

The center is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon – 4 p.m., and on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The facility will be closed on County Holidays and during inclement weather.

The County is encouraging all those wishing to recycle their items to double check the center’s hours by visiting www.ccpa.net/recycling or calling (717) 240-6489.

A fee of $0.50 per pound of electronics recycled is charged to help offset the County’s costs for collecting, packaging, loading, shipping and recycling the materials. The recycler receives $0.41 per pound of materials and the County covers all its costs with the remaining $0.09 per pound. Cash, credit and debit card payments are accepted.