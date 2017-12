YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Daisy, the cat!

Daisy joins us today from Centerville Pet Rescue.

She is an adventurous and playful 8-month-old.

Daisy isn’t expected to get much bigger than she is now, and currently lives with adult cats, a Jack Russell, and medium breed dog.

She is a purr box, and loves to play and use scratchers.

Daisy is used to a spray bottle to fix any behavioral issues.

Check her out in the clip above!