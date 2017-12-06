× GIANT/MARTIN’S recalls Herb-Ox Beef Flavor Bouillon due to potential milk allergen

CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets is removing Herb-Ox Beef Flavor Granulated Bouillon from shelves after a recall from the company responsible for packaging the product, the company announced Wednesday.

Herb-Ox Beef Flavor Granulated Bouillon may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the ingredient label, Giant says. The product is safe to consume for those without a milk allergy.

The affected product is in a 4-oz. jar, with a UPC number 3360000020 and a Best If Used By date of Sept. 2020 and Oct. 2020 at the top of the lid.

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Creative Contract Packaging Customer Relations at 800-523-4635. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.