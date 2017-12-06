× Harrisburg man accused of fatal Carlisle shooting held over for trial

CARLISLE — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Carlisle last month will face trial, according to court documents.

Christopher Williams, 25, of Harrisburg, had his case bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Williams is accused of murdering Rhyhiem Hodge during an attempted robbery at Hodge’s home. He is charged with Criminal Homicide, Robbery — Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 15, court records show.

According to court records, Williams reportedly entered Hodge’s home on Nov. 12. He took a woman in the house hostage, demanded money, shot and killed Hodge, and drove off.

Blood and a blood-covered knife were discovered on the scene by police, who used a rapid DNA system to identify Williams, who had checked himself into the emergency room at Harrisburg Hospital with a stab wound later in the day.