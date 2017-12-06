× Harrisburg man wanted for allegedly having sexual relationship with 16-year-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.

Justin Mayfield, 36, is wanted on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of corruption of minors, and one count of obscene and other sexual materials among other charges.

Mayfield is a Tier 3 Megan’s Lawn offender, and allegedly befriended the victim when he began attending Bethesda Christian Fellowship church in June 2017.

He is believed to have fled to California to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302, on anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below. When making an anonymous tip via the Crimewatch website, please reference Mayfield in your submission.