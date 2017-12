CARLISLE, Pa. — A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly striking a man several times in the face.

Jewel Halty, of Harrisburg, was arrested for simple assault and harassment.

Carlisle Police responded to the 1200 block of Franklin Street around 7:50 p.m. for a reported domestic assault.

Halty was transported to Cumberland County Prison where she was processed and released, police say.