Holiday Pairing with Festive Board and Wydridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hung out at Festive Board in York Township for another lesson in pairing foods for the holiday's. He paired different cheeses and beer/ciders from Wydridge.

Five Counties Cheddar (England) paired with Wyndridge Crafty Cider

Manchego (France) paired with Wyndridge Barn Dog Chocolate Vanilla Imperial Porter

Roquefort Blue Cheese (France) paired with Wyndridge Laughing Crow IPA

Emmental/Authentic Swiss (Switzerland) paired with Wyndridge Dry Hopped Cider

Red Wax Gouda (USA) paired with Wyndridge 10 Point Ale

Brie (France) paired with Wyndridge Cranberry Cider

For more information try both Facebook pages today.