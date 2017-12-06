Holiday Pairing with Festive Board and Wydridge

This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hung out at Festive Board in York Township for another lesson in pairing foods for the holiday's. He paired different cheeses and beer/ciders from Wydridge.
Five Counties Cheddar (England) paired with Wyndridge Crafty Cider
Manchego (France) paired with Wyndridge Barn Dog Chocolate Vanilla Imperial Porter
Roquefort Blue Cheese (France) paired with Wyndridge Laughing Crow IPA
Emmental/Authentic Swiss (Switzerland) paired with Wyndridge Dry Hopped Cider
Red Wax Gouda (USA) paired with Wyndridge 10 Point Ale
Brie (France) paired with Wyndridge Cranberry Cider
39.962598 -76.727745