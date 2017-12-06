Holiday Pairing with Festive Board and Wydridge

This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett  hung out at Festive Board in York Township for another lesson in pairing foods for the holiday's. He paired different cheeses and beer/ciders from Wydridge.

Five Counties Cheddar (England) paired with Wyndridge Crafty Cider 

Manchego (France) paired with Wyndridge Barn Dog Chocolate Vanilla Imperial Porter 

Roquefort Blue Cheese (France) paired with Wyndridge Laughing Crow IPA 

Emmental/Authentic Swiss (Switzerland) paired with Wyndridge Dry Hopped Cider 

Red Wax Gouda (USA) paired with Wyndridge 10 Point Ale 

Brie (France) paired with Wyndridge Cranberry Cider

 

