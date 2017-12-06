× Lancaster man faces child pornography charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 58-year-old man faces child pornography charges after West Hempfield Township Police executed a search warrant at his Lancaster residence.

Christopher Presler is charged with two counts of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

West Hempfield Township Police executed a search warrant at Presler’s residence on June 14, two months after receiving a tip indicating that a sex offense pertaining to child pornography occurred at the dwelling, the release states.

Two computers were seized from the home.

That same day, detectives learned that a total of over 180 images of suspected child pornography were on the defendant’s computers, including 2 child pornographic videos, along with information that the defendant had sexually explicit communication pertaining to child pornography with other users from the defendant’s seized electronic devices, according to the release.

Charges were filed against Presler on December 1.