Large-scale marijuana, hash oil/wax operation busted in Lower Paxton Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A search warrant in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday led to the arrest of three people who police say were involved in a large scale drug operation.

The Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Lower Paxton Township Police entered a residence in the 1300 block of North Mountain Road.

Police seized 44 pounds of marijuana, 18 pounds of hash oil/wax aka “shatter,” several firearms, drug paraphernalia and over $89,000 in US currency, the release states. Shatter is a compressed high potency THC product.

Police say money counters, surveillance video and pens to identify counterfeit bills were used during the drug operation.

The estimated combined street value of the drugs totaled over $465,000, police add.